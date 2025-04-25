Shedeur Sanders wears ridiculously huge, pricey diamond chain for NFL draft
Shedeur Sanders chose to stay home in Texas with dad Deion Sanders and brother and former teammate Shilo Sanders for the 2025 NFL Draft, but he certainly stole the show with his giant iced-out chain.
The quarterback out of the Colorado Buffaloes is both flashy on the field and off it as well just like dad was (and is as a coach). Shedeur threw for 4134 yards, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also flexed a $350K watch while still in college, and bought a teammate a six-figure car as a gift.
There’s nothing subtle about Sanders, but that’s what is enticing to NFL teams as he is confident and carries himself that way.
From their ridiculous 5000-acre Texas ranch home where the QB has his own elite pad, Sanders showed off his “Legendary” chain for his big night.
It’s reported to be worth well over $100K and looks every bit like it.
While quarterback Cam Ward went No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, Sanders at least could sit back and relax with dad, his brother, and his amazing chain.
