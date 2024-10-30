Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim Reps Dodgers in Blue Fit and Knee-High Boots
Chloe Kim wants to assure her followers that she has “non-blue clothes” in her closet — but she wasn’t wearing them last week as she prepared to go “somewhere snowy” to start her snowboarding season. The 22-year-old winter sports phenom looked enchanting in the L.A. Dodgers blue and white color scheme, rocking a denim skirt, denim jacket, white crop top and white knee-high boots.
Kim, a California native, is a known Dodgers fan and even threw out the first pitch at a game after her first Olympic gold medal win in 2018.
Despite her assertion that she has a multi-color wardrobe, the ESPY Award winner was still wearing blue (albeit a lighter shade) and white in the photo she posted from Swiss mountain resort Saas-Fee, where she’s apparently been practicing some incredible moves. The Instagram post also featured a video of her doing an impressive spin on the half pipe.
After all that work, it’s no wonder the snowboarder said she was “sore as f.” Kim fans needn’t worry, however. The gold medalist let them know that she was still having “a blast” on her Saas-Fee trip.