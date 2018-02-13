Getty Images

Chloe Kim is too good and too cool

What were you doing at 17 years old? Flunking physics? Dedicating your hours to building the perfect D&D character? Writing treacly love poems to your crush who couldn't even remember your name? (I was playing unhealthy amounts of "Call of Duty 2" online and speeding in my parents' old Volvo station wagon.) Whatever it was, it can't possibly compare to what U.S. Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim has already achieved.

In the fifth day of the Games in PyeongChang, the southern California native absolutely annihilated the rest of the field in the women's snowboard halfpipe final, winning her first gold medal in her first ever Olympic event—and it wasn't even close. Kim blew away second-place finisher Jiayu Liu of China by nearly 10 points, though her title was never in doubt after she dropped a stellar 93.75 in her first run. And even though she could've spent her third and final run scooting down the pipe on her butt and still won gold, she went out and pulled off back-to-back 1080s in her victory lap to score a 98.25.

Oh, and if that weren't confident and nonchalant enough, here's Kim tweeting literally in between her runs about breakfast (in what's become something of a thing for her).

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

Most teens suck and are bad. Chloe Kim, though, is a great teen. All power to her.

Chloe Kim's dad: also cool and good

Chloe Kim’s father says this made all his sacrifice worth it. Pointed to himself, said “American dream!” and whooped. #pyeongchang2018 — Jake Seiner (@Jake_Seiner) February 13, 2018

.@arielletgold and @chloekimsnow’s dads celebrate their daughter’s medals! Fun fact, Kim means Gold in Korean.



Mr. Gold: "Kim means Gold in Korean. We are brothers." pic.twitter.com/exg5AFfWwi — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 13, 2018

Behold, the best new Olympic sport

Well, someone's lost a job

WLS-Ch.7 blames a graphics "mix-up" for confusion between P.F. Chang's and Pyeongchang. It says logo was created for a "satirical piece." https://t.co/mBhvXZfq98 pic.twitter.com/0i59xFzWBL — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 12, 2018

This won't be a total mess

Lip Sync Battle will feature LaVar Ball vs Lonzo Ball on February 15 https://t.co/24XwhYfQjh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 12, 2018

Make your plans to be as far away from TV and the internet as possible on Feb. 15.

Odds and Ends

The IOC may not let the goalies on the U.S. women's hockey team wear masks with the Statue of Liberty on them ... Openly gay U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, who's been outspoken about his feelings on Vice President Mike Pence, says he won't attend a Team USA White House visit ... For some damn reason, we're getting a Kyrie Irving "Uncle Drew" movie ... Former No. 1 pick and NBA bust Greg Oden is going to try to give the Big 3 League a shot ... Our own Ben Golliver has a cool story on the man who makes luxury basketball backboards for the stars ... A bizarre Katie Couric line during the opening ceremony about the Dutch being good at speedskating because skating is "an important mode of transport" in the Netherlands got deservedly roasted on Dutch Twitter ... The Blue Jays are retiring the number of the late Roy Halladay ... Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza got busted with a whooooole lot of dope ... The latest story about Markelle Fultz's very broken shooting mechanics is very in-depth and very sad.

This is not an ideal way to go down a mountain

A scary moment during the men’s super combined as OAR’s Pavel Trikhichev crashes into the fence. He untangled himself and walked off. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/tqlP1mFDOk — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

Should've made the mascot's head square

Buzzer beater!

March is getting closer, y'all.

Everyone needs a night off every now and then

Steve Kerr's just letting the Warriors coach themselves. pic.twitter.com/GIRPtyMWML — ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2018

Sometimes that itch won't go away

"I gotta scratch bruh chill out" pic.twitter.com/dDyxNCelmu — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 13, 2018

We've all gotta start somewhere

Before @mirai_nagasu was landing triple axels, she was a @Avalanche Ice Girl during the 2015-16 season. #9Sports pic.twitter.com/8tTd8NgyLM — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) February 12, 2018

Humans had a good run

Just a few months ago, Boston Dynamics introduced us to a robot that can do backflips. Now they can open doors. https://t.co/9jmFttg2q6 pic.twitter.com/rW53Da66yX — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2018

At least we're that much closer to "Horizon Zero Dawn" being real life.

