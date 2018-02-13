Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Chloe Kim Is Your New Winter Olympics Hero

The latest teenage gold medalist has stolen America's heart with her big style and even bigger personality.

By Jon Tayler
February 13, 2018
Chloe Kim is too good and too cool

What were you doing at 17 years old? Flunking physics? Dedicating your hours to building the perfect D&D character? Writing treacly love poems to your crush who couldn't even remember your name? (I was playing unhealthy amounts of "Call of Duty 2" online and speeding in my parents' old Volvo station wagon.) Whatever it was, it can't possibly compare to what U.S. Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim has already achieved.

In the fifth day of the Games in PyeongChang, the southern California native absolutely annihilated the rest of the field in the women's snowboard halfpipe final, winning her first gold medal in her first ever Olympic event—and it wasn't even close. Kim blew away second-place finisher Jiayu Liu of China by nearly 10 points, though her title was never in doubt after she dropped a stellar 93.75 in her first run. And even though she could've spent her third and final run scooting down the pipe on her butt and still won gold, she went out and pulled off back-to-back 1080s in her victory lap to score a 98.25.

Oh, and if that weren't confident and nonchalant enough, here's Kim tweeting literally in between her runs about breakfast (in what's become something of a thing for her).

Most teens suck and are bad. Chloe Kim, though, is a great teen. All power to her.

Chloe Kim's dad: also cool and good

Lovely Lady of the Day

Danielle Herrington 2018: Bahamas
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

The 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue is here! And what better way to celebrate its arrival than to make this year's cover model, Danielle Herrington, the Lovely Lady of the Day? Check out her full gallery here.

Behold, the best new Olympic sport

Well, someone's lost a job

This won't be a total mess

Make your plans to be as far away from TV and the internet as possible on Feb. 15.

Odds and Ends

The IOC may not let the goalies on the U.S. women's hockey team wear masks with the Statue of Liberty on them ... Openly gay U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, who's been outspoken about his feelings on Vice President Mike Pence, says he won't attend a Team USA White House visit ... For some damn reason, we're getting a Kyrie Irving "Uncle Drew" movie ... Former No. 1 pick and NBA bust Greg Oden is going to try to give the Big 3 League a shot ... Our own Ben Golliver has a cool story on the man who makes luxury basketball backboards for the stars ... A bizarre Katie Couric line during the opening ceremony about the Dutch being good at speedskating because skating is "an important mode of transport" in the Netherlands got deservedly roasted on Dutch Twitter ... The Blue Jays are retiring the number of the late Roy Halladay ... Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza got busted with a whooooole lot of dope ... The latest story about Markelle Fultz's very broken shooting mechanics is very in-depth and very sad. 

This is not an ideal way to go down a mountain

Should've made the mascot's head square

Buzzer beater!

March is getting closer, y'all.

Everyone needs a night off every now and then

Sometimes that itch won't go away

We've all gotta start somewhere

Humans had a good run

At least we're that much closer to "Horizon Zero Dawn" being real life.

It's Tuesday, my dudes

All I know is I better act now.

Email Jon (jon.tayler@simail.com) with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

