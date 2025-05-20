Paige Bueckers turns heads in flashy Nike Project F.R.O.G. Wings pregame fit entrance
Paige Bueckers went with a completely different look for her pregame entrance for her second WNBA game.
The Dallas Wings No. 1 overall pick arrived for her debut in a “pretty in pink” look while scoring just 10 points.
For Monday night’s game vs. the Seattle Storm the stars like Dallas Mavericks Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama.
It was a showdown for Bueckers with No. 2 overall pick Dominque Malonga, and Paige looked ready to ball from the get go rocking an insane Nike Project F.R.O.G. track jacket and track suit pants for her entrance in College Park Center.
The men’s track jacket and the track suit pants both retail for $175.
While Dallas fell to 0-2 on the season after losing to the Storm, 79-71, Paige broke out with 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds.
The 23-year-old out of the UConn Huskies has already shown she can bring her fit game to an All-Star level as well. Just see the WNBA draft where she wore not one, but two sparkly looks.
Look out WNBA, Paige Bueckers has arrived both on and off the court.
