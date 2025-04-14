Paige Bueckers makes dramatic WNBA draft wardrobe change in second sparkly fit
Paige Bueckers was full of surprises on WNBA draft day.
The UConn Huskies All-American and newly crowned national champion arrived to New York City after Sunday’s championship parade in Hartford, Connecticut, and then was up early with all the other draft invitees for a trip atop the Empire State Building where she revealed a fear of hers.
She also posed with all the draft invitees for an epic photo together.
Bueckers has been a lock to the Dallas Wings at No. 1 ever since the draft order was determined, but she certianly brought out her best fit game on the night. She first revealed her new look without the braids on the streets of NY with the hair down, even though teammate Azzi Fudd tried to upstage her with an unrecognizable look.
This was her look on the draft’s orange carpet as well.
Bueckers wasn’t playing around on this big night, however, and pulled a fast break for a quick change of outfit before the draft aired on national TV, and went with a completely new look.
What a way to make a statement into the WNBA, Paige!
Here she is after being selected No. 1.
She’s also already signed a three-year deal with the Unrivaled League and let the WNBA know she’s bringing the fire on and off the court as seen on draft night.