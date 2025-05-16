Paige Bueckers goes pretty in pink for Dallas Wings WNBA pregame tunnel debut
The Paige Bueckers era in the WNBA is set to officially begin Friday night as the Dallas Wings take on the Minnesota Lynx. Bueckers looked cool and calm as she entered College Park Arena for the first time for a regular season game.
Bueckers, 23, is the much-hyped No. 1 overall WNBA pick who helped the UConn Huskies win their first championship since 2016. She’s made a splash since like in her sparkly fits on draft night, and in her full uniform photos for the Wings. She’s also shown she’ll be able to hoop at the pro level as well.
Before the game, Bueckers received a touching, yet hilarious text from another former Huskies star and current Lynx All-Star Napheesa Collier.
Bueckers then made her way into the home arena in a pink shirt to match the Nike kicks, and some shorts.
She looks ready to ball.
Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in her final college season, and many experts expect her game to carry right over to the WNBA.
It all begins tonight, but Bueckers already made a statement that she’s ready for the league with her first regular season pregame entrance. It’s time for the Paige Bueckers era to tip off.
