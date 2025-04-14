Paige Bueckers WNBA draft fit revealed in NYC streets beforehand
The top stars in women's basketball are in New York City on Monday night to learn where they will begin their WNBA careers with the WNBA Draft ceremony set to take place.
All eyes are on Paige Bueckers, who has long been expected to be drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Bueckers is widely regarded as a generational talent who can change the trajectory of a franchise.
Before hitting the "Orange Carpet," Bueckers' draft night fit went viral on social media after she was spotted walking along the streets in NYC.
Bueckers made a statement with her head-turning look.
She was interviewed on the Orange Carpet by Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson.
In her final year of college at the University of Connecticut, Bueckers helped the Huskies bring home a national championship over Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Bueckers finished the season averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while picking up unanimous first-team All-American honors. Bueckers was also named the Big East Player of the Year for the third time in her career and the Wade Trophy winner as the nation's top upper classman.
The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.