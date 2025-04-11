NCAA champion Paige Bueckers looks WNBA-ready in all purple Nike tracksuit for new ad
Paige Bueckers is the talk of the basketball town.
The 23-year-old is fresh off leading her UConn Huskies through the 2025 March Madness tournament to the women's National Championship, where her squad trampled South Carolina 82-59 to capture the title. Now, she's eyeing some more of that sweet endorsement money — and looking like a million bucks doing it
Bueckers released her latest commercial work with Ally via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 10. In the advertisement, "Buckets" wears a sharp all-purple tracksuit while texting some other top female basketball stars, including Breanna Stewart and Sydney Colson. Their threads were purely all emoji based.
Bueckers success off the court is just as prominent as her skill on the court. She's already secured deals with Nike, Gatorade, Bose, and Chegg to name a few.
The Minnesota born baller is also expected to go No. 1 overall in the upcoming WNBA draft. If that were to happen, "Buckets" would end up on the Dallas Wings, whose poor 2024 season landed them the first pick.
Regardless of what team she ends up on, the sports world already has Bueckers fever. ESPN's Molly Qerim paid homage to Bueckers and her Huskies alumni with a sizzling fit.
The 2025 WNBA draft begins on Monday, April 14.