NCAA champion Paige Bueckers looks WNBA-ready in all purple Nike tracksuit for new ad

The 23-year-old basketball star is as plugged into her athletic wear as she is at scoring buckets.

Joseph Galizia

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena.
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers is the talk of the basketball town.

The 23-year-old is fresh off leading her UConn Huskies through the 2025 March Madness tournament to the women's National Championship, where her squad trampled South Carolina 82-59 to capture the title. Now, she's eyeing some more of that sweet endorsement money — and looking like a million bucks doing it

Bueckers released her latest commercial work with Ally via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 10. In the advertisement, "Buckets" wears a sharp all-purple tracksuit while texting some other top female basketball stars, including Breanna Stewart and Sydney Colson. Their threads were purely all emoji based.

Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers looking sharp in a new advertisement for Ally. / Photo Credit: Paige Bueckers on Instagram
Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers looking sharp in a new advertisement for Ally. / Photo Credit: Paige Bueckers on Instagram

Bueckers success off the court is just as prominent as her skill on the court. She's already secured deals with Nike, Gatorade, Bose, and Chegg to name a few.

The Minnesota born baller is also expected to go No. 1 overall in the upcoming WNBA draft. If that were to happen, "Buckets" would end up on the Dallas Wings, whose poor 2024 season landed them the first pick.

Regardless of what team she ends up on, the sports world already has Bueckers fever. ESPN's Molly Qerim paid homage to Bueckers and her Huskies alumni with a sizzling fit.

The 2025 WNBA draft begins on Monday, April 14.

Paige
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates a three-point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

