A'ja Wilson's advice to Paige Bueckers ahead of 2025 WNBA draft
The WNBA Draft is upon us, and all eyes are on Paige Bueckers. Ahead of the Draft, the UConn Huskies guard is expected to be the first pick, and as she enters this next phase of her career, some WNBA veterans have offered some advice.
During last weekend’s NCAA women's basketball championship game, Bueckers scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, leading into an 82-59 victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Cheering Bueckers on in the stands throughout the weekend was Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson. Wilson, who is entering her eighth WNBA season, spoke with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI during the weekend, sharing some advice to Bueckers as she wraps up an incredible college basketball career and begins a promising new chapter.
“I think the biggest thing that I can share is that life is going to come at you fast,” said Wilson. “I feel like we have one of the greatest transitions. I mean, you go from Final Four, to the draft, to training camp so quickly. So I would say just take a moment. I pray. So I’d say to take a moment and pray, and just be grateful at where you are, because the best is yet to come.”
Wilson continued, reiterating that the future looks bright for Bueckers. “Honestly, [Bueckers] has a great career ahead of her. She's gonna go to a great team, and she can just really be herself, soak up all the knowledge that she can, and before she knows it she'll be in year eight! So [my advice would be] just really being in the moment and understanding that she deserves to be in our league.”
Fans can tune into the WNBA Draft on Monday, April 14 via ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.