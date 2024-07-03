Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Headline 12-Player Team WNBA All-Star Roster
The WNBA announced the roster for "Team WNBA" at the 2024 All-Star Game, a selection of 12 of the league's best players who will take on the United States women's Olympic basketball squad, Team USA.
Headlining the team is none other than rookie sensation and new face of the league, Caitlin Clark, who will be joined by Indiana Fever teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston on the squad.
Alongside the trio of Fever stars will be Connecticut Sun tandem Dewanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream guard Alisha Gray, Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, Minnesota Lynx star Kayla McBride, Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones and star rookie Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.
With two of the league's most intriguing and impactful rookies, Clark and Reese, taking the court as teammates, this game offers plenty of excitement for fans, who will see some of the most seasoned veterans take on a determined group of stars that weren't selected for the Olympics.
The Team USA squad consists of Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Cooper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.
The game is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on July 20 and will be played in Phoenix, Ariz. at the Footprint Center.