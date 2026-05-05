Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara Crush Gold and White Egyptian Royal Fits for Met Gala

There’s fits, and then there’s Ciara fits. Once again the recording artist reigned supreme with an unreal Queen Nefertiti look at the 2026 Met Gala.

At last year’s event at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Gala in New York City, Ciara and her NFL star husband Russell Wilson were also a big topic of conversation when she looked unrecognizable with short hair.

The 40-year-old Ciara and the 37-year-old Wilson live nearby now that the quarterback plays for the New York Giants starting in the 2025 season. They’ve certainly been out and about at big NYC events.

Russell Wilson (right) and wife Ciara have embraced the New York life like this picture at a Knicks game posing with Karl-Anthony Towns and his now fiancee Jordyn Woods. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The two are hits wherever they step out together like recently for The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere where Ciara, who has a cameo in the film, rocked a jean shorts stunner on the red carpet. Also, at the NFL Honors event during Super Bowl week where she caused a stir in the lingerie dress below.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Russell Wilson (left) and wife Ciara pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ciara stuns with Queen Nefertiti fit with Wilson as her king

For his year’s Met Gala, it was their Egyptian-themed duo looks that certainly caught everyone’s attention.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/ULSFwnioXM — 21 (@21metgala) May 5, 2026

And this one:

Wilson looks like he could take over for Eddie Murphy in Coming to America 3 as King of Zamunda with that look with his queen Ciara by his side.

He certainly treated her like a queen with his hand kiss.

It certainly was a night to remember for the couple that’s been married since 2016 and share four kids together.