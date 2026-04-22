Ciara Wows in Jean Shorts Fit With Russell Wilson at 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Premiere

Ciara impressing on a red carpet is nothing new. The superstar recording artist made a fashion statement, though, in denim alongside her husband and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson for The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City.

The 40-year-old Ciara has wowed a lot lately in her fits like her lingerie look at the NFL Honors event in San Francisco, California, during Super Bowl week, and having a backstage fit off with Cardi B at Madison Square Garden.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are always dressed to impress on red carpets. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

She was even seen vibing to Karol G at Coachella.

Ciara enjoying Karol G’s set at Coachella 2026. pic.twitter.com/nOyDc84Tbu — Ciara Squad (@CiaraSquad1) April 20, 2026

Ciara catches eyes at big premiere

After a relatable family photo fail at Easter, followed by spring break with Russ and their four kids, Ciara showed up for the big premiere of the sequel to the 2006 hit — this time she made a cameo in the film.

This shows just how revered she is in the fashion world with her sense of style to be included in the movie. This time, she went with the denim look including some jean cut-off shorts. She wrote on her Instagram post, “How sweet it is to be part of Devil Wears Prada 2! Even sweeter getting to walk the carpet with my love, @DangeRussWilson 🖤.”

The designer she rocked with in that elite denim coat is Romeo Hunte Fall 2026.

Well done, Ciara.

The film stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Blunt, and others.

It’s not the first time she’s crushed some jean shorts either like at MSG for a Knicks game where she posed with Jelly Roll, and posing with Wilson at a New York Giants practice.

This, however, stood out the most being a big movie premiere event.

Ciara & Russ, Nara & Lucky and more have arrived to #TheDevilWearsPrada2 New York premiere! 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/LZqyC6GMEk — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) April 20, 2026