Ciara unrecognizable with short hair alongside hubby Russell Wilson at Met Gala
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are keeping busy this offseason. In addition to spending quality time with family, they went all out with a "Wicked"-theme birthday party for their eldest daughter, Sienna Princess, 8, they're also enjoying kid-free events.
After Wilson and Ciara co-hosted SI's big racing party ahead of F1 Miami Grand Prix, the Super Bowl champion and Ciara returned to the Big Apple for one the year's most exclusive events.
While Wilson and the "1,2 step" singer drew attention wearing matching outfits at Madison Square Garden to cheer on the New York Knicks, they took their coordinating fits to all new level for the Met Gala this year.
Ciara, 39, who regularly rocks long blonde hair, chopped it all off for the Met Gala, debuting an all-natural, slicked back look while walking the blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
NFL insider Josina Anders gave Wilson props for letting Ciara have her moment to shine before joining her for photos. She posted, " Wilson briefly seen walking by in the background giving his queen space."
Ciara's dress was designed by Laquan Smith. "With Ciara and her statuesque physique, I wanted something that felt bold and fearless, and unapologetically sexy," Smith said of Ciara's custom dress.
Wilson, 36, looked dapper in his black suit and the quarterback brought a cane to complete his look. The dress code for the evening was "Tailored for You," with the theme for Costume Institute's exhibit being "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
