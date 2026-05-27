Russell Wilson's Wife Ciara Goes Blonde, Calls Herself 'Blondiara'

Ciare is known for her wild fits and different looks. She changed it up this time in dramatic new fashion and went "Legally Blonde" as she said on social media. She even gave herself a new nickname.

The 40-year-old recording artist and wife of NFL star Russell Wilson is a hit on and off the stage. She and the New York Giants quarterback Wilson wowed at this year's Met Gala with Egyptian royalty outfits.

Ciara also just crushed a designer jean shorts look for The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere where she has a cameo in the movie.

After celebrating Mother's Day with Wilson and her four kids where Wilson shared a tribute to her in matching designer looks, Ciara decided to change things up.

First, she showed off her "Iron Mom" red-light mask for her skin.

Ciara changes up hair color with a blonde look

Then it was the hair color change to go blonde. She called herself "Blondiara" in her post. If you scroll through the photo, you'll also see the "Legally Blonde" reference.

Remember, this was the before with the long dark hair look:

Her fans ate up the new hair color, too, giving her lots of praise in the comments section.

This isn't the first time for late she's changed it up: She surprised us before like when she went without the extensions and revealed her natural short hair for a magazine shoot.

It's also not the first time she's gone blonde, but definitely it's a new look as "Blondiara."

Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Russell Wilson (left) and wife Ciara pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016. They have three kids together in Sienna, 9, Win, 5, and Amora, 2. Ciara also has son Future, 12, with her former man, the rapper Future.

What will Ciara break out next? Whatever it is, no doubt she'll make a splash as she always does.