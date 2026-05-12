Skip to main content
The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Savannah James’ Flawless Look at Husband LeBron’s Possible Final Game Goes Viral

LeBron James' wife Savannah James' chic court side fashion was anything but disappointing during the Lakers loss to the Thunder.
Amanda Vining|
Savannah James at the premiere of Netflix's "Hustle."
Savannah James at the premiere of Netflix's "Hustle." | IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers

At 41 years old and in his 23rd NBA season, LeBron James once again reminded the world why he has continued to be one of best at what may end up being his final game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James delivered a vintage playoff performance, finishing with 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one block, and two successful three-pointers while logging 40 minutes out on the floor.

While trying to get a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena, his wife, Savannah James, was cheering him on from the stands.

LeBron James is supported by wife Savannah James at possible last game with the Los Angeles Lakers in his NBA Career.
May 11, 2026: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although the Thunder ultimately completed the sweep and sent the Lakers home following last night's primetime battle, the postgame conversation went beyond the scope of the other team's dominant performance to center largely on LeBron and what comes next for the 22-time All-Star.

The Lakers lost their playoff run, but fans say LeBron James has 'won in life'

Lebron James Savannah James with their children at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Paris 2024: LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, attend Basket Ball 3X3 Spain. | Laurent Zabulon via Imago

Throughout LeBron's storied NBA career, his wife has been his biggest cheerleader and sideline presence. Last night's game was no exception as fans were quick to spot Savannah.

As LeBron talked to reporters about the game and the Lakers' exit from the playoffs, his wife was waiting to reassure and comfort both of her boys in the disappointing end to their championship hopes.

Savannah sparked excited social media buzz, even as she appeared uncharacteristically solemn as she watched the Lakers face defeat.

Fans were even more excited to see another chic game day ensemble from Savannah. She was seen with her iconic locks dyed in a milk tea blonde, and wearing a dark purple and yellow jersey in a continuation of the modish trend she's set during this year's NBA Playoffs in having worn a different team jersey for each game.

When the camera zoomed in on Savannah, her disappointment and heartbreak could be seen by viewers. However, fans were quick to reassure that "LeBron has won in life" on social media, even if he won't add a championship ring to his collection if he decides to retire or leave the Lakers during free agency.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Amanda Vining
AMANDA VINING

Amanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.

Home/Fashion