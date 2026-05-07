LeBron James' Wife Savannah Shows Love for Another Team Before Lakers Game

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been down 1-0 in a postseason series before. However, the current deficit they're in feels different, given several circumstances.

The biggest one being that they're facing the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who appear to be firing on all cylinders at the perfect time. The Lakers played a great first half of basketball on May 5, but were still losing to the Thunder at the break. They ultimately lost that Game 1 contest by a score of 108-90.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Chet Holmgren (7) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The second big issue for Los Angeles is that they're without star guard Luka Doncic, who is still trying to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

If Los Angeles doesn't have Doncic available (which they won't) and Austin Reaves has another poor shooting night (he was 3 of 16 from the field and 0 of 5 from three-point range in Game 1), they'll need a miraculous performance from LeBron if they're to steal a win in Game 2.

If not, the Lakers will have a tough two-game deficit when the series returns to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Savannah James Sports $375 Syracuse Jersey Before LeBron's Lakers Game vs. Thunder

It doesn't seem like LeBron's wife, Savannah James, will be in Oklahoma City for Game 2 on Thursday night.

This was supposed by a post Savannah made to her Instagram story, which appeared to show her and her daughter, Zhuri, opening a Lego package as part of an advertisement. She also linked to Lego's website as part of the video.

LeBron and Savannah James | IMAGO / NurPhoto

In the video, Savannah can be seen wearing a Syracuse University camo hockey jersey, which is available on the Mitchell & Ness website for $375.

While it might seem strange to see Savannah wearing a Syracuse jersey (especially on the same night that the Lakers have a game), it's most likely a showing of support for Kiyan Anthony, who is Carmelo Anthony's son and a freshman at Syracuse.

LeBron and Carmelo are extremely close friends, as is Kiyan and Bryce James (who just finished his freshman year at the University of Arizona). This was the most likely reason why Savannah was wearing the jersey.

Savannah James | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Still, LeBron and the rest of the Lakers' roster could use all the support they can get against Oklahoma City. It will be interesting to see how they respond to the loss earlier this week and whether they can even the series against the defending champs.