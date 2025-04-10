Sergio Garcia crushed for Ronald McDonald 'atrocity' at Masters Tournament
Sergio Garcia is proud to be Spanish and it certainly shows at the Masters Tournament.
Unfortunately, unlike his peers for the Spanish fútbol national team with their classic jerseys and uniforms, the LIV Golf Fireball team captain is generally getting skewered. Because well, it's ugly.
Even after a couple of shots of the same-named popular shot for us hacks, this one is just as hard to swig.
The 2017 Masters winner certainly made a statement with his LIV Golf uniform, and social media enjoyed the bold choice.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI especially loves the Ronald McDonald comparison, while Barstool Sports labeled it an "atrocity."
The majors, especially the Masters, is where LIV Golf stars try to force their logos and merchandise on non-diehard fans for the competing PGA Tour league. If you didn't know, LIV Golf also has teams.
The Saudi Arabia sports-backed league also has a lot of money, and while the major champion doesn't make the big bucks like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka, Garcia reportedly received a 4-year, $40 million contract to bolt, which doesn't include any purses and apparel revenue.
All for the privilege to get roasted at the Masters.