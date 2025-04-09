Grading Cam Smith's viral suit blazer fit at The Masters hitting golf balls
Cameron Smith is trying to steal the fashion spotlight away from his Australian countryman Jason Day at this year's Masters Tournament.
After the usually over-the-top, from a style perspective, Jason Day admitted he was asked to tone it down by Augusta National with his Malbon Golf apparel, the LIV Golf star and British Open (The Open Championship formally) major champion Smith successfully wrangled the conversation away on Weds. by warming up hitting golf balls on the range in a navy-blue suit blazer.
Maybe Day gave him some tips since the pair played a practice round together on Tues.
Sports Illustrated's Andy Nesbitt was there for the jokes, but Fashion Fore for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI is here to grade the viral look.
While Fashion Fore has openly made fun of the LIV Golf team apparel, we're digging the simplistic all-navy blue fit, highlighted by the extremely formal sports coat.
Is Smith, 31, not-so-subtly mocking the stuffiness of Augusta National and/or the PGA Tour? If that's the case, we applaud the humor. Our educated guess is that he's hoping to manifest that navy-blue blazer into a coveted Masters champion green jacket come Sunday afternoon, which would be the ultimate upgrade.
FF would definitely recreate this look minus all of the LIV Golf Ripper apparel. The only real question is the comfort-level of such a choice.
Final score (from 1-10: 1 being awful, 10 being gotta have it)
Fashion Fore score: 8 - Fashion Fore appreciates the vibe and look of the simplistic ensemble, and the blazer is perfect for showing off while hacking it around the course. Although to be fair, you'd probably have to be a scratch golfer to truly pull it off. Something FF is certainly not.
Could you wear it at a snooty country club or a local muni?: Absolutely at the former... The latter, the trolling might be exponentially higher. But hey, you're trying to class up the place!