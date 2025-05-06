The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sky superstar Angel Reese brings the fire with elite birthday pregame fit in Chicago

The WNBA All-Star celebrated her birthday while going to work, and rocking a stunning fit on her way in as usual.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5).
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5). / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It’s Angel Reese’s birthday on Tuesday, May 6, and the Chicago Sky superstar rocked her birthday fit during her pregame entrance.

Before heading to Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Reese enjoyed her night at the 2025 Met Gala where she absolutely slayed in a Thom Browne black gown.

She then hopped aboard a “pink” private jet with all kinds of birthday decorations for her big 23rd while she was in a pink Barbie fit to match. Reese talked about the tough turnaround after getting in late and having to make shootaround and play a preseason game vs. the Minnesota Lynx.

But, she managed to make it and look amazing at the same time, crushing an elite leather coat with the shades.

There’s a reason Reese is an All-Star both on and off the court. She brings it every night no matter what.

Here teammates made her feel extra special as well.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

In her rookie season, Reese averaged a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

What will her birthday night bring after the game? Only time and social media will tell. One thing we know, “She Ready!”

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

