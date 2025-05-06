Sky superstar Angel Reese brings the fire with elite birthday pregame fit in Chicago
It’s Angel Reese’s birthday on Tuesday, May 6, and the Chicago Sky superstar rocked her birthday fit during her pregame entrance.
Before heading to Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Reese enjoyed her night at the 2025 Met Gala where she absolutely slayed in a Thom Browne black gown.
She then hopped aboard a “pink” private jet with all kinds of birthday decorations for her big 23rd while she was in a pink Barbie fit to match. Reese talked about the tough turnaround after getting in late and having to make shootaround and play a preseason game vs. the Minnesota Lynx.
But, she managed to make it and look amazing at the same time, crushing an elite leather coat with the shades.
There’s a reason Reese is an All-Star both on and off the court. She brings it every night no matter what.
Here teammates made her feel extra special as well.
In her rookie season, Reese averaged a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.
What will her birthday night bring after the game? Only time and social media will tell. One thing we know, “She Ready!”
