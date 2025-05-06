Angel Reese, Megan Thee Stallion are side-by-side Met Gala besties in fit perfection
Angel Reese knows how to make a splash on and off the court. For the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, the WNBA superstar was at an All-Star level with her fit game. She also had an epic pose with best and rapper Megan Thee Stallion while there.
The Chicago Sky star is in basketball mode as the preseason started, but showed that her fashion game is already in mid-season form with a stunning preppy look for her return to LSU during an exhibition game vs. the Brazilian National Team.
All offseason Reese dominated with elite looks like her bootylicous fit on Wild ‘n Out, and her matching combo to her private jet. She even wore high-end fashion while riding a camel in Dubai.
While she didn’t ride a camel for an entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, Reese wowed on the red carpet as a Host Committee Member with her black gown by Thom Browne.
With her 23rd birthday the day after on May 6, Reese not only celebrated with a fantastic fit, but impressed posing with her bestie Megan Thee Stallion.
They also had some fun hanging out in what Megan Thee Stallion called the “Hottie Cam.”
Reese and the rapper turned heads when they seductively grinded on each other during a Halloween party. They certainly kept it more PG at the Met Gala, but equally impressed with their fits.
