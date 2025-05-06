WNBA star Angel Reese flaunts 'pink' private jet to match her Barbie birthday fit
It’s Angel Reese’s 23rd birthday on this Tuesday, May 6, and she’s already celebrating it in elite style.
The WNBA superstar and fit queen jetted off to the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night where she crushed a Thom Browne gown, and had an epic side-by-side pose with bestie and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese nails preppy Harry Potter look in LSU homecoming
The Chicago Sky All-Star is no stranger to flexing that private jet life as she did in the offseason of travels with trips. For example, to Los Angeles to be serenaded by a much shorter Usher, and to Baltimore for a Ravens game where Baltimore Barbie was iced-out.
For her birthday, “Barbie” as she’s known, wore an all-pink fit that matched her jet that was decked out in pink decorations for her.
RELATED: Sky's Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith have dance-off in WNBA uniforms glam shoot
After her night in New York City for the Met Gala, Reese jetted back to Chicago for the Sky’s preseason game at home vs. the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky welcomed Reese for her birthday by decorating her locker.
While she will be at work on her birthday, no doubt the party will continue on Tuesday night for Reese after the game.
Happy 23rd birthday to Angel Reese. Hopefully she heads somewhere special.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured