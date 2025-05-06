The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Angel Reese flaunts 'pink' private jet to match her Barbie birthday fit

The Chicago Sky superstar celebrates her 23rd birthday in style before the official start of the WNBA season.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends a NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic at Kia Center.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends a NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s Angel Reese’s 23rd birthday on this Tuesday, May 6, and she’s already celebrating it in elite style.

The WNBA superstar and fit queen jetted off to the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night where she crushed a Thom Browne gown, and had an epic side-by-side pose with bestie and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The Chicago Sky All-Star is no stranger to flexing that private jet life as she did in the offseason of travels with trips. For example, to Los Angeles to be serenaded by a much shorter Usher, and to Baltimore for a Ravens game where Baltimore Barbie was iced-out.

Angel Reese
Reese while on her private jet in the offseason. / Angel Reese/Instagram

For her birthday, “Barbie” as she’s known, wore an all-pink fit that matched her jet that was decked out in pink decorations for her.

After her night in New York City for the Met Gala, Reese jetted back to Chicago for the Sky’s preseason game at home vs. the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky welcomed Reese for her birthday by decorating her locker.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

While she will be at work on her birthday, no doubt the party will continue on Tuesday night for Reese after the game.

Happy 23rd birthday to Angel Reese. Hopefully she heads somewhere special.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese hits the private jet with her matching outfit. / Angel Reese/Instagram Stories

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

