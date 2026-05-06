Stephen Curry's Sister Goes Crazy Over Ayesha's Golden Dress Bringing 'Heat'

Ayesha Curry rocked the 2026 Met Gala next to her Golden State Warriors superstar husband Stephen Curry. She then brought the “heat” with Steph again in her latest dress.

It’s the offseason for Steph after the Warriors were eliminated in the second game of the play-in round to get into the playoffs. Curry missed 27 games after the calendar turned to 2026, but was able to come back where it wasn’t enough to get the team back into the first round.

That has left him with more time to enjoy his wife and their four kids in daughters Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and Cai, 1 (turns 2 on May 11).

First, the couple that has been married since 2011 after meeting as teenagers was seen taking in Coachella where Ayesha was shining with her look next to her man.

Then it was off to the Met Gala — an event full of celebs and athlete superstars — where the couple certainly sIood out in this matching superhero black look.

Ayesha stuns in latest dress

While that dress looked beautiful on Ayesha, she went with a more bold approach where she showed off a lot of skin with look below:

Steph’s sister loving the look

Steph’s younger sister Sydel Curry’s comment said it all: “OHHHHH you waited to drop the HEAT!!! Cmon leggg!!!”

Even Vanessa Bryant had to like that post.

Steph may be a four-time champion on the court, but his wife Ayesha is clearly a champion off the court with her fashion.

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images