Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shares epic NBA Finals photo with Ayesha

Three years ago Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were playing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. His sister Sydel Curry shared an epic photo of herself and Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry exactly three years ago from Game 3.
Sydel, 30, is the youngest of the Curry siblings with Seth Curry, 34, and Steph, 37. She’s also besties with Ayesha, who was seen in dueling cowgirl fits for Sydel’s “Dirty 30” birthday party. The two also share a wine business called Domaine Curry in Napa, California.
Sydel is also married to Steph’s former teammate Damion Lee, who was on that team that won the 2022 NBA championship. Sydel recently just had her third child with the now Phoenix Suns player.
On this date, June 8, 2022, Sydel was in the TD Garden for Game 3 of the Finals with Ayesha and they took an epic photo together she reshared and tagged Ayesha in.
While the Celtics would go on the win the game, 116-100, it was the last win the team would get in the series as the Warriors stole homecourt back in Game 4 and finished off the Celtics in six games for Steph’s fourth title.
Sydel also had Drake and Future’s song “Big Rings” with the post, trolling the Celtics faithful.
Sweet memories for Steph and Golden State indeed.
