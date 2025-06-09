The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shares epic NBA Finals photo with Ayesha

The younger sister of the Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife had a blast vs. the Boston Celtics exactly three years ago.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Three years ago Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were playing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. His sister Sydel Curry shared an epic photo of herself and Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry exactly three years ago from Game 3.

Sydel, 30, is the youngest of the Curry siblings with Seth Curry, 34, and Steph, 37. She’s also besties with Ayesha, who was seen in dueling cowgirl fits for Sydel’s “Dirty 30” birthday party. The two also share a wine business called Domaine Curry in Napa, California.

RELATED: Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family photo

Sydel Curry and Ayesha Curry
Sydel and Ayesha / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Sydel is also married to Steph’s former teammate Damion Lee, who was on that team that won the 2022 NBA championship. Sydel recently just had her third child with the now Phoenix Suns player.

On this date, June 8, 2022, Sydel was in the TD Garden for Game 3 of the Finals with Ayesha and they took an epic photo together she reshared and tagged Ayesha in.

RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

Sydel and Ayesha Curry
Sydel Curry/Instagram

While the Celtics would go on the win the game, 116-100, it was the last win the team would get in the series as the Warriors stole homecourt back in Game 4 and finished off the Celtics in six games for Steph’s fourth title.

Sydel also had Drake and Future’s song “Big Rings” with the post, trolling the Celtics faithful.

Sweet memories for Steph and Golden State indeed.

Steph Curry
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships