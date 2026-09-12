Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's Wife Loreal Shows Off Killer Boots for Buckeyes Game

After the Texas Longhorns' 59-7 blowout win over the Texas State Bobcats in Week 1, head coach Steve Sarkisian's team faces a true battle against the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 12.

Helping support the No. 4-ranked Texas team against the Buckeyes in primetime on Saturday night, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian.

Loreal, known as “The First Lady of Longhorns Football," welcomed her first child with Sarkisian last year, a baby boy named Amays.

Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Loreal is known for delivering incredible looks for each game she attends. The fashion influencer looked gorgeous in a white Alaia dress that she cinched with a white belt in Week 1.

The stylist also knows fans look forward to her look each week as much as the game itself.

She wrote on Instagram before the Buckeyes-Longhorns showdown, "One-upping my game day look each week takes an experienced stylist.

"Good thing that's me! I love sharing my looks with you and I hope you'll stick around for insights behind how I choose, curate, and edit the look; as well as more insights on styling in general, the fashion industry, and much, much more!

Steve Sarkisian's Wife Rocked Thigh-High Distressed Boots for the Longhorns-Buckeyes Game

While Loreal continues to battle the flu, she didn't let the illness keep from planning a fabulous fit for Saturday night's big game. She even shared a countdown on her Instagram Stories before revealing her stylish pick.

The 40-year-old, who married Sarkisian in 2020, rocked denim shorts with Khaite thigh-high boots, brown tank and a Louis Vuitton purse. She captioned her look, "Week 2. These boots were made for walking."

She included a sweet video of Amays before she left the house. For fans hoping to catch a gimpse of her little boy at the game, they will likely be disappointed.

The 52-year-old head coach and his wife share glimpses of Amays on social media, but always keep his face away from the camera.

Sarkisian has three kids from a previous marriage, Taylor, Ashley and Brady, the latter of whom is a fourth-year linebacker for the Longhorns.