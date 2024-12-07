Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steve in amazing Texas burnt orange leather fit
After going 11-1 on the season, the No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns take on the No. 5 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 6.
Considering this was the Longhorns' first year in the league, making it to the SEC title game was a huge feat for Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian. Cheering Sarkisian on in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, his wife, Loreal Sarkisian.
While the couple announced that they filed for divorces in July, the Sarkisians appear to have reconciled their relationship. Not only has Loreal been rocking her engagement ring for weeks, she referred to Sarkisian as "my husband" in video while giving away tickets to the SEC Championship game earlier this week.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian 'calls out' hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
After debating what to wear for the Texas-Georgia showdown, Loreal proved she's earned the title of "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," showing up in a gorgeous, head-to-toe burnt-orange leather fit.
The 39-year-old posted several photos from the sidelines on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Burnt Orange never looked better 🤍Is it me, or does this coat give main character energy🤘🏽XOLO 🤍 ."
Loreal's photo with Sarkisian also turned heads, as they haven't been pictured together in public in months. However, the Sarkisians were all smiles in the coordinated fits on Saturday. While the 50-year-old head coach looked dapper in his suit and tie, Loreal's Chloe leather jacket and matching YSL boots truly stole the show.
Fans were thrilled to see Loreal back with Sarkisian and on the sidelines. One woman commented, "YES QUEEN!!! Back where you belong!!! We missed you!!!🧡🧡🧡." Anothe woman wrote, "This makes me so happy I could cry! Welcome back! 🤘🏻."
