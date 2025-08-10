Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shows off baby bump in glamorous queen-like fit
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is just weeks away from the team's season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes on August 30.
Fans can expect to see Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio in Week 1, and possibly, the couple's baby boy, named Amays. After keeping her pregnancy out of the spotlight, Loreal surprised fans by announcing the birth of their first child together in April.
The 39-year-old didn't miss a beat after welcoming Amays into world. She looked stunning in her first public appearance just a few weeks later and appears to be creating a new line of baby clothes.
In addition to celebrating fitting into her favorite pair of pre-pregnancy jeans, the stylist showed off fitting sessions with her new client, WNBA superstar DeWanna Bonner.
With the start of the 2025 college football season just around the corner, Loreal shared some insight on her life as a new mom during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, August 10.
Loreal Sarkisian Shares Never-Before-Seen Maternity Photo, Her 'Plan' For Longhorns Game Day Fits
Loreal does not miss when it comes to her fashion fits. The "First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football" surprisingly revealed, "Funny enough, I never pre-plan my game day looks.
"They're all about how I'm feeling that day and how I want to show up." Loreal also has a new member of the family to dress.
As for Amays, "He's doing well and growing fast," she wrote. While opening up about life with a newborn, she also shared an all-new glamorous shot from her maternity shoot.
Posing in a queen-like baby blue gown with butterflies, she says her style has not changed. However, she did add a Chanel baby bag to the mix.
"Mom life has been such a beautiful new chapter. It's taught me to be even more intentional with my time, my energy, and my priorities."
While balancing motherhood and work "isn't always perfect," things are "flowing beautifully," she wrote.
