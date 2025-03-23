Texas’ Sydney Carter flexes all-white furry fit flashing ‘Hook ‘em Horns’ proudly
The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team took care of business Saturday 105-61 over the No. 16 seed William & Mary Tribe to open the NCAA tournament. While the team looked good on the court, its assistant coach Sydney Carter brought her own winning look.
The 34-year-old coach and Director of Player Development starred in college as a guard for the Texas A&M Aggies and won a national championship in 2011. Now, she’s part of the No. 1 seed Longhorns who look poised for a deep tournament run. She’s also showing how to bring a unique style to her fit game.
On Saturday, she went with a white-hot suit with some furry cuffs by her hands. She certainly meant business for the game with this look, as well as throwing up the Hook’em Horns sign.
Coach Carter has 1.6M followers on Instagram and has been popular since her playing days.
She was also the 27th pick by the Chicago Sky back in 2014, and played several season internationally before she was an assistant coach for Texas A&M from 2021-2022.
The head coach of the team is Vic Schaefer, but Carter certainly is the one drawing the attention on the bench for her fits.
On Monday, No. 1 seed Texas takes on the No. 8 seed Illinois Fighting Illini where the team hopes to play as well as coach Carter dresses.