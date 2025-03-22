Amir 'Aura' Khan makes staggering amount on NIL deals on his way to NC State
It's safe to say that a college basketball (or any college sport really) student manager has never reached the instant legendary status as Amir Khan.
While the McNeese State Cowboys magical March Madness run ended today in a a 76-62 loss to the No. 4 seed Purdue Boilermakers, it's safe to say that Amir Khan is already one of the biggest winners of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
RELATED: McNeese State manager Amir Khan has amazing bio matching his viral antics
Strutting out in his usual style with a boombox wrapped around his shoulders with the McNeese State team singing behind him, this time all decked out in a Buffalo Wild Wings version and an Under Armour jumpsuit that was flown out just for him, the student manager is rapping and laughing all the way to the bank.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, who has owned the Khan beat, his NIL income has "easily soared into the six figures," with McNeese fielding over 135 calls for new offers with businesses wanting to get in on the action. Let's repeat that. The overnight March Madness sensation is now banking big-time money well into the six figures!
Not only that, Norlander is also reporting that Khan will be following McNeese State's head coach Will Wade to NC State. Wade reportedly has agreed to a six-year deal to join the bright lights of the ACC with the Wolfpack.
It only makes sense for the Aura to tag along with Wade to take full advantage of this truly once-in-a-lifetime cash grab. Heck, by this time next year, Khan could be rolling in the seven figures.
"I haven't fully thought about it, processed it," Kahn said. "I think over the next few days, I'm definitely going to think about my future, but I definitely want to be a grad assistant for a college basketball team when I graduate."
Charles Barkley noted on the telecast, "NC State is one of the best jobs in the country and that guy (Will Wade) can flat out coach."
Khan can also flat-out make loads of money now.