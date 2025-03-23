The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayden Daniels’ mom hilariously sits between him and JuJu Watkins during NCAA tourney

The Washington Commanders quarterback is seen chatting with the USC basketball star during March Madness in Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

Jayden Daniels on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Jayden Daniels on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins and USC Trojans are must-see TV for this NCAA tournament, or in Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels’ case, must-attend. The NFL Rookie of the Year even shared a moment with Watkins in the stands after USC’s opening game, and then another with his mom there.

With the game in Los Angeles, California, at the Galen Center, it was a home game for the Trojans, who dominated despite a couple Watkins injury scares, winning 71-25 over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

JuJu Watkin
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) grimaces and hold her wrist during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Daniels also showed up back in February to watch Watkins and the Trojans’ win over then No. 1 UCLA. Like Watkins, the 24-year-old NFL Pro Bowler has a deal with Nike.

The two looked like they were engaged in a good conversation as Watkins was smiling while talking to him as ESPN cameras focused on them.

Daniels’ mom Regina Jackson was also there watching hoops with her son and at one point was hilariously seen sitting between the two and talking to Watkins.

Jackson has explained why her son and No. 2 overall NFL draft pick in 2024 remains single. Juju, 19, also isn’t linked to anyone either, and keeps a very private social life.

That’s some serious star power next to each other, though.

What happens if USC meets LSU in the NCAA tournament? Then the former Tigers star QB and his mom would have to root against Watkins, right?

Jayden Daniels, mom Regina Jackson, Washington Commanders
Jayden and his mom. / Regina Jackson/Instagram
