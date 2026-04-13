USC Star Jazzy Davidson’s Outfit Steals Show at Coachella Next to UCLA’s Sienna Betts

Jazzy Davidson made a lot of headlines on the basketball court as a freshman sensation for the USC Trojans. Now, with her first season behind her, the 19-year-old stood out once again but off the court with her outfit at Coachella.

Davidson was named the National Freshman of the Year after averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists after she was the No. 1 recruit in the nation out of Oregon. She’ll team up with JuJu Watkins next season when she returns from injury to make the scariest backcourt in the country.

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Davidson has been enjoying the offseason when she first launched her relationship with Tennessee Volunteers star Nate Ament and was seen with his mom during the Vols’ Sweet 16 game.

Nate the Great Ament, with Jazzy Davidson wearing his jersey like she transferred to Tennessee. 🧡🤍 https://t.co/5ii4NRGP3A pic.twitter.com/QcFF9VoBKK — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) March 28, 2026

Jazzy wows at Coachella

From there, it was off to the big music festival in Indio, California, where stars like Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears were spotted at a table with Kylie Jenner. Davidson certainly was a can’t-miss herself in her shorts and unique top. She wrote, “coachella sunnies 😎“ on her Instagram post and dropped the fit.

Jazzy and Sienna link up off the court

If you scroll through, you’ll not only notice she has a few other stunning looks in there, but she’s there having a good time with crosstown rival UCLA Bruins freshman star Sienna Betts.

Sienna, fresh off winning the national championship, is the sister of Final Four Most Outstanding Player Lauren Betts. Lauren wrote on Davidson’s post, “Cuties love u both.”

Jazzy and Sienna will be two of the faces for women’s basketball in LA for the next couple of years, and it’s good to see them friends off the court.