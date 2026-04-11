Caleb Williams Seen Sharing Coachella Table With Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The Chicago Bears are expected to be one of football's most successful teams across the next five years, so long as they can stay healthy and keep their young core intact.

This core revolves around quarterback Caleb Williams, who took a major step forward in terms of progression during Chicago's 2025 campaign. He finished the year with 330 completions, 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions, while also adding 3 rushing touchdowns.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Williams' evolution wasn't solely shown in his stats. He also showed improved poise, was a better leader, and did a great job making plays when his team needed him to, without making too many poor decisions and turning the ball over.

All of these explain why the Bears finished the regular season with an 11-6 record, winning the NFC North for the first time since 2018, and advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs before losing to Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Williams and the Bears appear poised for another successful season in 2026. But before the 24-year-old quarterback needs to hunker down in Chicago to prepare for training camp, he appears to be soaking up some California sun.

In fact, Williams is at the iconic Coachella music festival this weekend. And it seems to be alongside some celebrity company.

Caleb Williams Spotted at Coachella VIP Section Near Kendall and Kylie Jenner

On April 11, a video of Williams having a conversation with someone at a Coachella VIP section is making waves on social media. While it's unclear who he's speaking to, two of the other people at the long table are Kylie Jenner (who is wearing white and playing with her hair at the beginning of the video) and Kendall Jenner (who is wearing a bandana on her head and eating something in the middle of the video).

Bears QB Caleb Williams was spotted in the VIP section at Coachella with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. pic.twitter.com/NzDgrZLEhf — Dave (@davebftv) April 11, 2026

It would appear that Williams is just wearing a white shirt and some jeans, clearly not overdoing it in terms of his music festival aesthetic.

And even though he isn't talking to either of the Jenner sisters in this clip, it's clear that they seem to be riding with the same group. Or at least linked up for this portion of their weekends.

Kendall Jenner had been dating NBA star Devin Booker in the past, and there are rumors that the two are back together after recent sightings. But all indications are that Kylie Jenner is single right now.