Will Howard's gf Skyler Skoglund rocks perfect cowgirl fit to concert with Steelers QB

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard is eager to get to work with the team and has been putting in his first NFL work at the team's OTAs. But over the weekend, the former Ohio State star decided to enjoy some fun.
Howard and his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, pulled up to Acrisure Stadium, where the signal-caller will be playing his home games for the foreseeable future, to enjoy some country music.
The couple enjoyed Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show in the Steel City, with guest performances by George Strait and Parker McCollum.
Skyler rocked the perfect fit for the occasion, with a sleek, all-black cowgirl fit. She shared photos from the night on Instagram with the caption, "nothing screams summer more than country music!!!"
The couple was joined by fellow Steelers backup quarterback Skyler Thompson and his fiancée Bre Newcomer.
They'll be hoping that this isn't the only time that the Acrisure Stadium crowd is screaming while they are in the building.
Howard began his college career with the Kansas State Wildcats before transferring to Ohio State for his final season, leading the Buckeyes to a national championship. Howard won Offensive MVP of the national championship game, and went on to become the Steelers' sixth-round pick.
Howard, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania, is now ready to prove to Steelers fans that he was worth the selection.
