The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Will Howard's gf Skyler Skoglund rocks perfect cowgirl fit to concert with Steelers QB

Skyler Skoglund, the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard, took in a country music concert at Acrisure Stadium with the perfect fit.

Josh Sanchez

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales interviews Ohio State quarterback Will Howard during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales interviews Ohio State quarterback Will Howard during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard is eager to get to work with the team and has been putting in his first NFL work at the team's OTAs. But over the weekend, the former Ohio State star decided to enjoy some fun.

Howard and his girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, pulled up to Acrisure Stadium, where the signal-caller will be playing his home games for the foreseeable future, to enjoy some country music.

The couple enjoyed Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show in the Steel City, with guest performances by George Strait and Parker McCollum.

WATCH: Ryan Day, Will Howard laugh off golf cart crash after Ohio State natty win

Skyler rocked the perfect fit for the occasion, with a sleek, all-black cowgirl fit. She shared photos from the night on Instagram with the caption, "nothing screams summer more than country music!!!"

NFL WAG Skyler Skoglund, girlfriend of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard.
Skyler Skoglund / Instagram

MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard's gf stuns in Buckeyes red jacket celebrating natty

NFL WAG Skyler Skoglund, girlfriend of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard.
Skyler Skoglund / Instagram

The couple was joined by fellow Steelers backup quarterback Skyler Thompson and his fiancée Bre Newcomer.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Will Howard and Skyler Thompson with girlfriends Skyler Skoglund and Bre Newcomer.
Skyler Skoglund / Instagram

They'll be hoping that this isn't the only time that the Acrisure Stadium crowd is screaming while they are in the building.

MORE: Ohio State quarterback Will Howard’s kiss with girlfriend goes viral after Oregon win

Howard began his college career with the Kansas State Wildcats before transferring to Ohio State for his final season, leading the Buckeyes to a national championship. Howard won Offensive MVP of the national championship game, and went on to become the Steelers' sixth-round pick.

Howard, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania, is now ready to prove to Steelers fans that he was worth the selection.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates winning the national championship with quarterback Will Howard.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates winning the national championship with quarterback Will Howard. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI 

A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack

New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?

Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house

No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others

Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion