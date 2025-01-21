The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ryan Day, Will Howard laugh off golf cart crash after Ohio State natty win

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and star QB Will Howard walked away from a minor golf cart crash laughing after the Buckeyes' national championship win.

Josh Sanchez

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates with defensive end Jack Sawyer and quarterback Will Howard.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates with defensive end Jack Sawyer and quarterback Will Howard. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes are kings of the college football world after holding off a late charge from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Thanks to a strong game from star quarterback Will Howard and a 100-yard, two-touchdown game from star running back Quinshon Judkins, the Buckeyes were able to secure a 34-23 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After the game, head coach Ryan Day and Howard were making their way to the postgame press conference when a wall tried to get in their way.

A woman was driving the men back to the media area when she crashed the golf cart carrying Day and Howard into the wall. Who put that there? Talk about an abrupt way to interrupt your celebration.

Day and Howard got off of the cart and walked the rest of the way, but the spirits were too high and the Buckeyes laughed off the minor incident.

Ryan Day, Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes football
Patrick Greenfield / X

Linebacker Cody Simon was the third man in the cart, while the police officer couldn't hold in his laughter after the golf cart mishap.

Ryan Day, Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes football
Patrick Greenfield / X

Ryan Day, Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes football
Patrick Greenfield / X

That will be a good story to tell.

"Do you guys remember when we won the national championship and then crashed a golf cart in the tunnel?" Good times.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

