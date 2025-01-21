Ohio State QB Will Howard's gf stuns in Buckeyes red jacket celebrating natty
The Ohio State Buckeyes took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 20.
Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard put on an incredible performance against a stout Notre Dame defense, completing 17-of-21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, along with 57 rushing yards. Howard was named as the Offensive MVP of the matchup.
Cheering on the Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night, Howard's girlfriend, Lauren Leiker. While Leiker keeps a low profile on social media, Leiker immediately turned heads during the national championship game.
Leiker, who looked stunning in a red jacket and black pants, sat with Howard's parents, Bob and Maureen Howard. ESPN's cameras captured many of his family's reactions throughout the game.
Leiker, who met Howard while they were both students at Kansas State University, celebrated the Buckeye's first title win since 2014. Howard's 13 straight completions to start the game was an all-time record for a national championship game.
While Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard and Co. fought back in the fourth quarter, Howard's huge third down pass to Jeremiah Smith sealed their win.
Leiker lives in Kansas where she works as a medical assistant at Johnson County Dermatology, according to her LinkedIn profile, however, she's been a staple at all of Ohio State's playoff games this season.
