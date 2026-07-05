The most anticipated wedding ceremony of the last decade finally happened on Friday, one day before the Fourth of July holiday.

After three years of dating, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift finally said “I do” at one of the grandest sports venues in the United States — Madison Square Garden, home of the NBA champion New York Knicks.

Comedian and "Happy Gilmore 2" star Adam Sandler (a movie Kelce had a small role in) even officiated the wedding.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ARE OFFICIALLY MARRIED!!!! pic.twitter.com/GuL84gOXKY — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 3, 2026

The event had a strict no cell phone policy (guests were forced to check their mobile devices at the door to ensure maximum privacy), but that didn’t stop details about the event and even a few photos from leaking through the media the following day.

Photos Leak of Altar, Aisle, Never-Before-Seen Pictures of Couple

Despite Kelce and Swift’s best efforts to keep their special day on the DL, some attendees presumably couldn’t help but share some details with gossip outlets like TMZ and The Daily Mail.

The latter published a story on Saturday afternoon with a video taken from inside the venue with the song “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton playing.

🚨Madisson Square Garden was turned into GARDEN for Taylor Swift’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/LCsHgRmeem — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 4, 2026

The video shows the aisle leading up to the outdoor garden-like altar, several A-list celebrities filing inside, and a dimly lit hallway with a large “TT” logo and some never-before-seen photos from Kelce and Swift’s relationship.

🚨Photo inside Taylor Swift’s wedding!!! pic.twitter.com/Y0NlFRmTGc — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 4, 2026

“One guest told the Daily Mail that after the vows, attendees ‘headed into the festivities room behind the altar's magic doors,’ where the real party began,” the Daily Mail reported.

Joann Jordan, the wife of personal trainer Rob Jordan, shared photos of her and her husband arriving at MSG on Instagram (right before they had to forfeit their phones for the night). The entrance shows a staircase covered in pink carpet with white and pink drapes.

📸| A peak at the entrance for the guests! How stunning! pic.twitter.com/uKJV7T4ERx — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 4, 2026

Chiefs talent and culture marketing manager Atipa Mabonga also posted on her Instagram story the wedding invitation guests received, complete with a special wax seal depicting the “TT” logo.

🚨 The details! Wax sealed with their logo and embroidered with the guest’s name! pic.twitter.com/oAx590LuFH — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) July 4, 2026

More Details From Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding Emerge

In addition to the photos and video hitting social media, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron caught some attention after he posted some details about the wedding on social media about the ceremony.

“It did not look like Madison Square Garden,” Aron wrote in a deleted social media post, according to Variety. “Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceiling… was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year, from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display.”

The CEO of AMC offers a detailed account of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/9gygw6L4dj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 4, 2026

Aron stated the couple’s vows were “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing. This is no small love. Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate,” according to TMZ.

Everything Aron posted about the Kelce-Swift wedding was quickly deleted. It’s not known if he was forced to do so, but one would assume he was certainly in violation of the detailed non-disclosure agreements guests had to sign.