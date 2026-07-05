Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Photos — Guests Share Outfits From Magical Event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife after saying their vows in a magical wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.

Wedding photos from the event are emerging, and wedding guests are sharing their outfits and offering a look at what happened inside this secretive ceremony.

Swift, who got married in a "Christian Dior Haute Couture Style" gown, and Kelce had around 1,000 guests at the big event. This event was so big it pretty much shut down parts of Times Square.

The wedding list featured plenty of NFL players and celebrities, including Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jessica Alba, Steven Spielberg, Gracie Abrams, Tate McRae, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Stone, just to name a few.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Photos

Sports personality Rich Eisen was there with his wife, Suzy Shuster, and he shared a photo from the event on his official Instagram page. He wore a classic black tuxedo, while his wife wore a cream-colored, flowing dress with a tropical theme, featuring starfish.

"Quite the NYC night. Storybook doesn't do the expression of love we witnessed justice," he said in the caption of the photo.

ESPN's Pat McAfee was also there, and he shared a photo with his wife, Samantha McAfee. He wore a crisp black suit, while she stunned in a long, dark blue gown with a high slit.

"It’s a love story, baby they said yes," he wrote in the photo caption. "Congratulations to the newlyweds."

Former professional football player Beau Allen was there and shared an image with his lady, Madi Major, outside around Madison Square Garden.

Kelly Stafford Shares Taylor Swift Wedding Photos

Kelly Stafford shared a photo gallery of images with her husband, Matthew Stafford, quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams.

The main image in the gallery is the couple standing with the New York City skyline in the back, with Matthew wearing a black tux and Kelly donning a gold dress with a high slit.

"A night that reminded us all just how lucky we are to have found our person," she said in the caption with a red heart emoji.

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews also shared a range of moments from the wedding. She wore a long, black, sleeveless gown, and attended with her husband, Jarret Stoll. "It was magic! We love u guys," she said in the photo caption.

So, even though official photos have yet to be released, plenty of guests are sharing their looks and experiences at what was the wedding of the century.