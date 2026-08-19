Giants QB Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Fires Back at 'Hate' Amid NFL Camp Controversy

The NFL is making an effort to show players' wives and girlfriends together more to draw more interest from females, but not everybody is happy about it.

Marissa Ayers, the girlfriend of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, is firing back against some criticism she and significant others have been getting about being at training camp and getting shared on social media with their men.

Ayers took to her official TikTok to go up against the “negative commentary” and “hate online” after she and Dart were photographed together at training camp earlier this month.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) walks off the field at halftime during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead of being upset about the criticism, Ayers positively explained that having girlfriends and wives around camp gives them a chance to connect with each other and help their men ahead of the stressful season.

"It's been so fun, because I've been able to meet the girls," she said in the video. "A lot of the girlfriends, the wives, it gives us a chance to meet and bond."

Marissa Ayers Explains Why the Women Are at Training Camp

She also said that she's been seeing negative comments asking why the girlfriends were even at training camp.

"This week [at training camp] it's just a little more intimate, so, family, girlfriends, wives… because I'm seeing comments, and it's like, 'Why are the girlfriends there?'" she said.

Ayers said the reason they're at camp has everything to do with family.

"It's to bring the families together," she said. "It just kind of gives everyone a chance to meet, hang out and bond and just be a part of it."

Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend Says Women Aren't a Distraction at Camp

So, are the ladies a distraction for the NFL players trying to get ready for the new season? Ayers says not at all.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart high fives his teammates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They basically practice for 2to 3 hours, and you see the players for maybe like 10 minutes… and then they’re back in meetings for the rest of the afternoon and night," she said. "It's not like they're hanging out. Trust me. They're locked in."

Ayers also said that it gives her a chance to support Dart before the season. "Just so much hate online and negative commentary around players," she added.

Dart and Ayers were caught sharing a special moment on the field at Giants training camp on Aug. 10. The couple will surely continue to get press as the Giants' season, their first with new head coach John Harbaugh, nears.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was also recently spotted with singer Madison Beer, who announced their engagement on July 28, during training camp.