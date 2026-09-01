Gracie Hunt and Derek Green ended their engagement celebration right where their story started.

After gathering with family and friends for their engagement party over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress and her fiancé made one more stop before calling it a night.

They went to Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunt, 27, shared a video Sunday, Aug. 30, of herself and Green standing together inside a suite overlooking the empty field. Dressed in their engagement party looks, the couple held hands, embraced and shared a kiss while taking in the view.

“engagement party debrief in the place where we met,” Hunt wrote over the video.

For a couple with ties to the Chiefs on both sides of the family, Arrowhead is already familiar territory. But this particular visit had nothing to do with football.

It was about going back to the beginning.

Gracie Hunt and Derek Green Return to Where It All Started

Hunt and Green have known each other for years, with their families' connections to the Chiefs stretching back even further.

Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. Green is the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who played in Kansas City from 2001 through 2006.

Gracie previously revealed that she and Derek reconnected as adults in 2017 on the sideline at Arrowhead. Their friendship eventually turned romantic years later, and the couple went public with their relationship in May 2025.

So after a weekend centered on where they're headed next, they carved out a few quiet minutes to revisit where it began.

“Of all the places, all the moments, God wrote our story to begin right here,” Hunt wrote alongside the Arrowhead video. “So grateful to have come back to this stadium engaged, surrounded by the people we love. 🤍”

The significance wasn't lost on Hunt.

Long before Green became her fiancé, she had hinted at the history between them with a post from Arrowhead in 2025, writing that they had met there years earlier and referencing an “invisible string” that had seemingly kept them connected.

Now they were standing inside the same stadium with a wedding ahead of them.

Gracie Hunt and Derek Green Celebrate Their Engagement

The Arrowhead visit came after a much bigger celebration with the people closest to the couple.

Hunt shared several glimpses of the engagement party on Instagram Stories, including photos of herself and Green wrapped in each other's arms as their loved ones looked on.

“Thank you for the most beautiful and unforgettable engagement party,” she wrote. “We feel so incredibly loved and celebrated.”

For the occasion, Hunt leaned fully into her bridal era in a floor-length white dress, even captioning one photo, “The bridal era glow.”

Another image showed Hunt and Green gazing at one another beneath the words, “Gracie and Derek. It's a forever type of thing.”

Green proposed to Hunt during a family trip to Mexico in April, setting up an outdoor proposal surrounded by white flowers and candles. Both sets of parents were there to witness it, including Clark and Tavia Hunt and Trent and Julie Green.

Since saying yes, Hunt has shared pieces of the wedding planning process with her followers. She recently revealed that she asked 14 women to be her bridesmaids during an elaborate brunch and introduced the couple's wedding hashtag, “#Evergreen.”

But for all the planning, parties and celebrations still to come, Hunt's latest post brought the focus back to something considerably simpler.

An empty football field. A few quiet minutes together. And the place where two longtime friends reconnected before either knew they would eventually return as bride and groom-to-be.

