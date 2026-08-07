Meet the Powerful Daughters Behind Some of the NFL's Biggest Franchises

The NFL has long been defined by legendary owners, iconic coaches, and superstar players. But behind several of the league's biggest franchises is a new generation of women helping carry family legacies into the future.

Some oversee billion-dollar business operations. Others represent their organizations on the national stage or have stepped into ownership roles themselves. Together, they're becoming increasingly visible faces of some of football's most influential families.

Here are six women making an impact across the NFL.

Charlotte Jones | Dallas Cowboys

If there's one woman who has become synonymous with NFL business leadership, it's Charlotte Jones.

The daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones serves as the team's executive vice president and chief brand officer, playing a pivotal role in nearly every aspect of the franchise's business operations. From overseeing marketing and sponsorships to helping shape the fan experience at AT&T Stadium, Jones has spent decades helping transform the Cowboys into one of the most valuable sports brands in the world.

Her influence extends well beyond Dallas. Jones has also held prominent league positions, including serving as chair of the NFL Foundation and helping guide numerous league-wide initiatives.

Gracie Hunt | Kansas City Chiefs

While she doesn't hold an executive front-office title, Gracie Hunt has become one of the NFL's most recognizable daughters.

The daughter of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt frequently represents Kansas City at league events, charitable initiatives, and community appearances while maintaining a large social media following of her own.

Over the past several years, she's become one of the public faces of the Chiefs organization, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the franchise during one of the most successful eras in team history, highlighted by multiple Super Bowl championships.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon | Indianapolis Colts

Carlie Irsay-Gordon entered a new chapter this year when she became the Colts' principal owner and CEO following the death of her father, longtime owner Jim Irsay.

She now leads one of the NFL's most historic franchises while continuing the family ownership that has guided Indianapolis for decades.

Irsay-Gordon had already spent years involved in the organization's football and business operations before assuming her current role, making the transition one rooted in experience rather than circumstance.

Casey Foy and Kalen Jackson | Indianapolis Colts

Carlie Irsay-Gordon isn't the only member of the family helping lead the Colts.

Her sisters, Casey Foy and Kalen Jackson, also serve in ownership and executive roles within the organization.

Foy has focused much of her work on business initiatives and community engagement, while Jackson has become widely recognized for leading the Colts' philanthropic efforts through the Kicking The Stigma campaign, which has helped bring national attention to mental health awareness.

Together, the three sisters form one of the NFL's most unique ownership groups.

Amy Adams Strunk | Tennessee Titans

Amy Adams Strunk has quietly become one of the NFL's most respected owners.

The daughter of franchise founder Bud Adams assumed control of the Titans organization in 2015 and has overseen significant changes during her tenure, including front-office restructuring, stadium development, and long-term organizational planning.

While she generally avoids the spotlight, Strunk has earned widespread respect across the league for her leadership and steady approach to running the franchise.

Jessica Pegula | Buffalo Bills

Jessica Pegula is unique on this list because she built her own international reputation long before many football fans connected her to NFL ownership.

The daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula has spent years competing among the world's top professional tennis players, winning WTA titles and representing the United States in major international competitions.

Although she isn't involved in day-to-day football operations, Pegula remains one of the highest-profile daughters connected to an NFL ownership family thanks to her success on the court.

A New Generation Is Helping Shape the NFL

While every organization is different, these women represent a growing trend across the league. Whether they're overseeing billion-dollar business decisions, leading charitable initiatives, serving as franchise owners, or building successful careers of their own, they're playing increasingly important roles within some of the NFL's most recognizable families.

As the league continues to evolve, many of these women are likely to have an even greater influence on the future of professional football.

