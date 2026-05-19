Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shows Off Insane Diamond Necklace at Bridal Party

27-year-old Gracie Hunt will be inheriting the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL franchise once her father, team owner Clark Hunt, decides to step down from the role.

There's no question that Kansas City is among the most valuable NFL franchises to have right now. While they're currently ranked No. 16 in terms of total team valuation according to Sportico (at $6.53 billion), they have been steadily climbing that list for a while and continue doing so.

Plus, they have a faithful fan base, one of the league's best stadiums, and a franchise quarterback in Patrick Mahomes that will keep the Chiefs as a Super Bowl contender for as long as he's healthy and under center.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The unfortunate news in this regard is that Mahomes isn't healthy. He suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers last season, which means that he might miss the entire 2026-27 campaign. Or if he does return in time, the Chiefs might not be in playoff position, amounting to what could be a lost season.

But that doesn't mean that vibes are down within the Hunt family. In fact, the opposite appears to be true, considering that Gracie Hunt is preparing to get married.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured) with boyfriend Cody Keith | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Back in April, Hunt revealed in an Instagram post that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend Derek Green, who is the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

The post was captioned, "It was always you 💍❤️♾️ 'And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.' Romans 8:28".

Fast forward nearly two months and things appear to be moving fast in terms of Hunt getting ready for her marriage. This was shown with an Instagram post she made on May 18, where she was wearing a white dress with a massive diamond nacklace.

"Still can’t get over how special this day felt 🥹Every little detail was so thoughtful and full of love, and I know how much time, energy, and heart went into making it all happen. Thank you @TaviaHunt for planning the most beautiful bridesmaids proposal and engagement party. I’m forever thankful for this season, these memories, and the people who make life so sweet 🤍," the post was captioned.

There's no doubt that Hunt's wedding will be among the most extravagant ones in recent memory.