2 Grammy Winners Are Reportedly Set to Perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

If the latest report about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is accurate, fans may be in for a celebration that feels more like an all-star music festival than a traditional ceremony.

According to Page Six, two Grammy-winning artists with deep ties to Swift — Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw — are expected to perform during the couple's highly anticipated wedding festivities.

The outlet, citing unnamed industry sources, reported that the event is being planned on an enormous scale, with one insider describing it as "bigger than the Met Gala."

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any wedding plans or the reported performers, the names attached to the celebration are notable for one reason above all else: both artists helped shape Swift's musical journey long before she became the biggest pop star on the planet.

Taylor Swift's Bond With Stevie Nicks Makes the Report Especially Meaningful

Of the two reported performers, Nicks may be the least surprising to longtime Swift fans.

The Fleetwood Mac icon has been one of Swift's biggest musical inspirations for years, and the admiration has become a genuine friendship. The pair have shared the stage multiple times over the years, including an unforgettable performance of "Rhiannon" at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

More recently, Nicks contributed the handwritten poem that opens the physical editions of The Tortured Poets Department, calling the album's songs "the stories of us."

Earlier this month, Swift sparked plenty of online speculation when she arrived at Game 4 of the NBA Finals wearing a blue "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt, a playful nod combining Nicks' name with the New York Knicks.

At the time, fans treated it like another one of Swift's signature Easter eggs. Now, some are looking back at the outfit in a different light after Page Six reported Nicks could perform at the wedding.

If the report proves accurate, it would be another full-circle moment in one of pop music's most celebrated friendships.

Tim McGraw Would Bring Taylor Swift's Career Full Circle

Tim McGraw's reported involvement carries its own significance.

Long before Swift became a global superstar, she introduced herself to country music fans with her debut single, "Tim McGraw," released in 2006. The song launched her recording career and remains one of the defining moments of her rise to stardom.

Over the years, the relationship evolved from admiration to friendship. McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, have shared the stage with Swift, including during the Reputation Stadium Tour, and have spoken warmly about watching her career explode over the past two decades.

If McGraw does perform during the wedding festivities, it would create a remarkable bookend to Swift's career. The artist whose name appeared in her very first single would now be part of one of the biggest milestones of her personal life.

The report also claims the celebration could feature multiple musical performances and a guest list packed with celebrities from music, sports and entertainment. The outlet reported that insiders expect the festivities to draw more than 1,000 guests for one event, while a separate gathering for roughly 100 people is reportedly planned as well.

As with any report surrounding Swift and Kelce, fans are waiting for official confirmation. But if Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw do end up taking the stage, the performances would tell a story much bigger than celebrity star power.

They would celebrate two relationships that have helped define Taylor Swift's journey from aspiring country singer to one of the most influential artists in the world.