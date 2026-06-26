Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Has New York Police on High Alert

Wherever Taylor Swift goes, she draws a crowd.

And with her upcoming wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce a little over a week away, police officers in New York City have their work cut out on July 2 and 3.

According to William Earl of Variety, who spoke with two New York police officers on the condition of anonymity, the area police have already been warned about the uptick in Swift fans, reporters, and photographers expected to be in town around the time of the wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“Police who patrol the area say they have been warned about the July 3 wedding potentially drawing scores of fans to an already congested area,” Earl wrote.

“… Both cops [I spoke with] said that they have been briefed about a potential influx of Taylor Swift fans, paparazzi and onlookers on the day, and that it’s been a topic of discussion and amusement when chatting with their friends on the force.”

Fortunately for the police force, they have plenty of experience with large crowds. The New York Knicks recently celebrated their first NBA championship since 1973, and there were plenty of officers staffed for the parade.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift to Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies

Kelce and Swift are reportedly planning on getting married more than once.

According to a report from Page Six, the couple will have an “intimate celebration at [Madison Square Garden] on July 2 with an estimated 100 loved ones in attendance” before having a big blowout ceremony the following day.

That second ceremony will have between 1,000 and 2,000 guests, who have all been informed not to leak any information to the press. There’s even reports all guests must sign non-disclosure agreements.

New Details Emerge About Kelce-Swift Wedding

The New York Times reported that permits have been filed for street closures around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to noon on July 4 for an event happening on July 3.

The outlet also reported several of Kelce’s Chiefs teammates had booked reservations at the Marriott in Times Square close to MSG for July 3, though it did not name which teammates specifically.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen watching Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz during the men's singles finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2024 in Flushing Queens. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

It’s presumed that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones — two of Kelce’s closest friends on the team — plus head coach Andy Reid will be at the wedding.

Melissa Ruggieri and Eduardo Cuevas of USA Today also confirmed that permits were filed for street closures surrounding the venue.

“The request includes capacity for between 500 and 999 people, tents outside of Madison Square Garden, and street closures near Madison Square Garden,” Ruggieri and Cuevas wrote. “The permit was made through the city Street Activity Permit Office, (New York City Hall spokesperson Dora) Pekec said. Pekec added permitting for street closures span only the area near the Garden, not several city blocks.”