Hailee Steinfeld Has Fiery Message for Bills Mafia Ahead of NFL Season Opener

Hailee Steinfeld is no stranger to Bills Mafia.

The A-list actress and singer has been with Bills quarterback Josh Allen since 2023 (they got married in May of last year), and she’s been to her share of Bills games at the old Highmark Stadium.

But unlike Taylor Swift, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Steinfeld keeps a rather low profile at games, and she’s requested not to be shown on the Jumbotron, according to multiple reports.

But just because she doesn’t want her presence to be a distraction at Bills games, it doesn’t mean she’s not fired up about attending games at the new Highmark Stadium.

Hailee Steinfeld Ready to Party With Bills Mafia When the Season Begins

Steinfeld recently celebrated the second birthday of her newsletter Beau Society. In the latest edition, Steinfeld posted photos from the last year, celebrating certain milestones.

She also posted a few photos from last NFL season that are sure to have Bills fans fired up as the preseason gets underway.

“As much as I love summer, I'm starting to get excited for fall...” Steinfeld wrote along with a photo of her and best friend Greer Gustavson decked out in Bills gear.

“You know what's coming!!” she captioned another photo from inside a suite at Highmark Stadium during a snowy Bills game.

Hailee is one of us 😍



📸s via Beau Society#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/85QKKP6rbH — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) August 14, 2026

A few fans showed their appreciation in the comment section.

“Looking forward to the fall crisp air, and of course Bills Football. I see a Super Bowl in our near future! ❤️ 💙,” one exclaimed.

“IT’S THE YEAR OF THE BILLS!! ❤️ 💙,” another posted.

“GO BILLS ITS OUR YEAR,” a third replied.

“Go BILLS … Buffalo is ready !! JA17,” another fan stated.

“Ready for all the football day/night games to watch at home or tailgating (maybe) or wherever the watch parties are at now that the Bills is the most expensive games to attend in the NFL 😭 but like Spongebob ‘I’M READYYY’ ❤️ 🤍 💙,” remarked another.

Steinfeld’s Bills Game Day Outfits Are Popular Topic Among Her Followers

Just before the start of the regular season last year, Steinfeld explained in an early-September edition of Beau Society what exactly went into her choosing which outfits she wears to certain Bills games.

“I get a ton of questions about my game-day fits, so this feels like as good a time as any to tell you about my thought process there,” she wrote. “On game days, I usually keep it to jeans, a t-shirt, and a hat. That's my go-to formula.

“However, I have a lot of fun leaning into my vintage collection (which has turned into a real treasure trove in our basement), finding special pieces to pull out for the pure celebration that is a Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Fashion is so personal, but these are the three things I consider when getting dressed to watch my husband play: Make sure it's functional, lead with vintage… and [ask yourself] Does it feel like me?”