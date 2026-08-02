Bills QB Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Private Romantic Moment When He Surprised Her

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld are spending their first year together as husband and wife, and they're new parents, too. But, just because these two are now officially married, it doesn't mean the romance has died down. Instead, it appears Allen is quite the romantic.

Josh and Hailee welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, into the world in April. Sometimes, being a new mom can be taxing and mean that the romance fizzles out, at least for a while. But, Hailee shared a private moment about how Allen recently surprised her, and it's super romantic.

Hailee Steinfeld Shares Sweet Story About Her Husband, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills

On Tuesday, July 28, Steinfeld wrote an essay for Vogue magazine discussing the scents that make up her life. It's because she's the face of the newest scent from Estée Lauder, called Glimmer.



In her essay for Vogue, Steinfeld shared a private story about how Josh recently surprised her with a gift that reminded her of their wedding location.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"When I think of love, I think about a few Tuesdays ago, when my husband, Josh, came home, hugged me—a comforting musk that instantly puts me at ease—and then pulled from behind his back a bouquet of red roses wrapped in brown butcher paper and twine," she said in the piece.

The gift was extra special in that it was respite from the constant distractions and busyness of her schedule, career and the constant demands of new motherhood, declaring that roses "will always remind me of our wedding in Montecito, California. We toured the venue holding hands, walking through the rose gardens, past the lemon trees and sprawling pink bougainvillea, and knew immediately that it was our place."

She also says that she's learned to stop and smell the roses, as the saying states.

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Her And Josh Allen's Daughter

In the Vouge piece, Steinfeld also says that even though her daughter is likely still too young to remember these special early mornings the family is able to spend together, she hopes the little one retains the strong bond and connection via her touch and smell. Steinfeld then delicately links the motherhood bond of smell with her new perfume.

"Someday Harper will know my smell, the faint smell of my perfume," she says in the piece. "That thought made me so excited to partner with Estée Lauder for its new perfume, Glimmer. It’s the first perfume I’ve ever worn that truly smells like me."