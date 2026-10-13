Haley Cavinder Reveals DM Cowboys' Jake Ferguson Sent Before They Began Dating

Haley Cavinder is letting fans in on her relationship with Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson and how a simple DM started their romance.

The former Fresno State University and University of Miami basketball star shared with People's WAG World how the Cowboys tight end slid into her DMs when he "asked how my golf game was."

At the time, she shared that she “wasn’t looking for anything" and revealed she didn't know if the Cowboys star was either at the moment.

At the time they met, in 2023, Cavinder had just graduated from the University of Miami. Both Cavinder and Ferguson had family in the area, with her grandparents living in Naples and his mom two hours away in Ft. Myers.

The couple would later spend 10 days straight together where she got a feel for who he was as a person outside of his NFL stardom.

Haley Cavinder On Her First Impression Of Jake Ferguson

After their epic 10-day date, Cavinder shared that she was able to conclude that he was a "good, down-to-earth human being.” She also praised him for being so "grounded" given the stereotypes athletes face.

The former NCAA basketball star has her own social media stardom -- Haley has 1 million followers on her personal Instagram and on her joint TikTok with her twin sister, Hanna Cavidner; they are close to reaching 5 million -- where dating can be tricky, noting, "you never know what you’re going to get."

Luckily for Haley, she says she "found a good one," and her first impression of him remains the same to this day.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's Wedding

Fast forward three years to when their love story began; Cavinder and Ferguson are now married after using the NFL offseason to tie the knot. The couple got married in June at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Hanna served as the maid of honor, and Ferguson's older brother, Joe Ferguson, was the best man. The wedding party also included Dak Prescott and Brevyn Spann-Ford. Ferguson's former teammate, Will Grier, officiated the wedding.

Haley has been supportive of her husband throughout the 2026-2027 NFL season, as she is often on the sidelines before kickoff, giving him a kiss, dressed in her custom Cowboys game-day fits. The next Cowboys game will be on Oct. 18 against the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 pm ET.