Haley Cavinder Brings Western Flare to Cowboys Home Opener to Support Husband Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder-Ferguson is bringing in Western vibes in her latest game-day outfit.

The former University of Miami basketball player shared her look for the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game on Sunday, which took inspiration from classic Western elements. Her top was a shimmery beige cropped shawl, and medium-wash blue jeans with brown fringe on the sides.

She accessorized the look with a large buckle Western-inspired belt that had a star in the center to represent the Cowboys logo as well as Ferguson's jersey number. For shoes, she wore a brown Western leather open-toe block heel to complete the look.

"How do you keep outdoing yourself every game day omg," one fan asked in the comment section.

Another fan couldn't get over Cavinder's fit physique or her outfit, "The buckle, the top, the pants, the ABS," adding fire and praise hand emojis.

The details on Cavinder's belt were another piece of the look a fan praised, "The belt is too perfect," they wrote.

Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson Have Adorable Sideline Moment at Cowboys Season Opener

The belt element for Cavidner's Week 2 outfit was just one example of how she infuses the Cowboys' tight end name into her game-day outfits.

For the Cowboys' season opener against the New York Giants at MetLife, Cavinder wore a tight white T-shirt that had Ferguson's No. 87 on the back and loose medium-wash blue jeans that read "Mrs. Fergy" on the back.

The front of the shirt read "I love Cowboys" with a red heart in the center. The jeans had white lace detailing on the ends and on the back.

The newlyweds had a sweet moment on the sidelines, with Ferguson pulling Cavinder in for a kiss and a light tap on her butt before heading out on the field. The two have made this their special sideline moment for several seasons.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson Say "I do"

Cavidner's Week 1 outfit was for sure a nod to the couple's special day in the offseason, when they got married during the offseason. The two said "I do" in April at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami.

Ferguson's groomsmen were some of his Cowboys teammates, like quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. His former teammate Will Grier officiated the wedding.

The couple's love story began dating in September 2023 when Ferguson messaged the former collegiate basketball player on social media. Ferguson proposed to Cavinder in April 2025 on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida.

After Sunday's game against the Commanders, the Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 27, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.