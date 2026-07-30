Travis Kelce and Other NFL Stars Who Married During the 2026 Offseason

Several NFL stars will be heading into the 2026-2027 season with some new hardware.

It's very common for professional athletes to use their offseason to tie the knot, as during the season there are heavy travel days, practices, and games.

Some NFL stars chose big weddings, others decided on more intimate ceremonies, and a few decided on a destination outside the country to say "I do." Several NFL players also came along for the ride to help celebrate their teammate off the field.

Let's take a look at the NFL stars who made it official with their fiancées during the 2026 NFL offseason.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had a star-studded wedding of over 1,000 guests on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, and the couple had Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Avril Lavigne perform at their reception.

The couple had been dating for about two years before the Kansas City Chiefs star proposed in August 2025. So far, while guests have been sharing details about their wedding, the couple has not shared official photos of their special day.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith tied the knot with Mya Danielle on June 13. The couple got married at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

NFL stars like Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown were in attendance. The Eagles star has known Mya Danielle since childhood, and the couple shares two daughters.

Andre Cisco, New York Jets

Andre Cisco married Savannah Spencer on July 2. The pair said "I do" at Viansa Winery in Sonoma, California. NFL stars like Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons, Cleveland Browns' Tyson Campbell, and Daniel Thomas were in attendance.

Cisco and Spencer met in 2021 when he was a safety for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Spencer, at the time, was a student studying abroad in Berlin, Germany. The New York Jets star proposed in November 2025 in Napa, California.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy married his high school sweetheart Katya Kuropas on April 11 at the Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland, and UNLV Rebels star Alex Orji were in attendance.

The couple began in 2018, and McCarthy proposed in January 2024. A year later, the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rome, in September 2025.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson said "I do" to former college basketball player Haley Cavinder on June 20.

The couple got married at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami. Ferguson's groomsmen were his Dallas Cowboys teammates Dak Prescott and Brevyn Spann-Ford. His former teammate Will Grier officiated the wedding.

Ferguson and Cavinder began dating in September 2023 and got engaged in April 2025.

George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs

George Karlaftis married Kaia Harris on May 9 in Glyfada, Greece. The wedding was a traditional Greek Orthodox ceremony honoring the Kansas City Chiefs star's heritage. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were some of the guests who attended Karlaftis' wedding.

Karlaftis and Harris are high school sweethearts and met on thier high school track team. The pair later got engaged in May 2025.

Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans

Jaylin Noel got married to Aliyah Hunter on March 26 at The Paseo Venue in Gilbert, Arizona.

It's unclear when the couple began dating, but on Hunter's Instagram profile, she shared a photo of them together in March 2023. The Houston Texans wide receiver proposed to Hunter on Oct. 3, 2024.

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

A.J. Brown is starting off his first season with the New England Patriots as a married man. Brown married Kelsey Nicole Riley on May 16. The couple said "I do" in Laguna Beach, California, at the Montage Laguna Beach.

The couple had a bayou-inspired welcome party for their guests with a New Orleans band and Creole cuisine in honor of Kelsey's Louisiana roots. Several of Brown's former teammates and NFL stars like Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay, and Isaiah Rodgers were in attendance.

The pair began dating around 2022 when the Super Bowl champion sent her a DM on X.

Brown proposed in May 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, where Kelsey was serenaded by EGOT title holder John Legend. The couple shares a son together: Arthur Juan Brown Jr. ("Deuce"), and the NFL star also has a daughter named Jersee from a previous relationship.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold got two rings this year. One for defeating the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 60 and another for when he married Katie Hoofnagle.

Darnold married Hoofnagle on April 3 in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Some of the guests in attendance were Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Cooper Kupp, Drew Lock, and more.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Hoofnagle went public with their relationship in 2023 and got engaged with a beach proposal in Dana Point, California, in July 2025.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. married former collegiate soccer player Olivia Carter, on May 2 at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort in Braselton, Georgia. The NFL players who came to his wedding were Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Jessie Bates, Ryan Neuzil, Storm Norton, and Jake Matthews.

The couple met when they were both student-athletes at the University of Washington. He proposed to Carter on December 24.

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Lane Johnson married Kelsey Holmer on April 11 in Bell's Reserve just outside Nashville, Tennessee. Current and former Eagles stars celebrated Johnson, such as Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, Saquon Barkley, Landon Dickerson, and Jeff Stoutland.

Johnson and Holmer began dating in 2022 and got engaged in April 2025.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

New York Giants star Darius Slayton married Olympic track star Anna Hall on April 11. The couple said "I do" at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York. Former NFL player Andre Levrone served as the ceremony officiant.

The couple began dating in 2024 and Slayton proposed in November 2025 at Icahn Stadium.

Joey Bosa, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills star Joey Bosa and Amanda Kassdikian were another couple in the NFL world who got married on April 11.

Bosa and Kassdikian tied the knot at Stanly Ranch in Napa Valley, California. Nick Bosa, Joey's brother and fellow NFL player, was the ceremony officiant. Other NFL stars such as Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, Michael Davis, Chris Rumph, and Jerry Tillery also attended the wedding.

Bosa and Kassdikian began dating in 2022, and two years later, Bosa proposed in July.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth married Jillian Cataldo on June 20 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Former and current Pittsburgh Steelers stars were in attendance such as Mason Rudolph, Najee Harris, Connor Heyward, and Calvin Austin III.

It's unclear exactly when the couple began dating since they've kept their relationship private. They did however share with their followers on social media when they got engaged in June 2025.

Bradley Chubb, Buffalo Bills

Bradley Chubb married Lady Mendez on May 23 at the Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida. The wedding had a "garden romance" theme, and according to People, there were about 150 guests, including several NFL players.

Chubb and Mendez first met in 2020 through a mutual friend and began dating in 2022. The Buffalo Bills star proposed in April 2025 with a surprise drone show, according to the outlet.

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson tied the knot with Janessa McFadden on May 2 at Eden Roc Cap Cana in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Johnson and McFadden decided on the destination after watching the Netflix reality show "Love Is Blind," according to The Knot. The couple's ceremony was intimate, with only 50 guests.

The Chicago Bears star and McFadden were childhood friends before they reconnected again as adults via social media. The two began dating in 2022, and Johnson proposed in May 2024. The couple shares two daughters.

Juju Smith-Schuster, New York Giants

Juju Smith-Schuster married Laura Kruk at an oceanside ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Laguna Niguel, California on July 10. Smith-Schuster and Kruk had several NFL guests at their wedding, like Travis Kelce, who brought his pop star wife Taylor Swift, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes,

The New York Giants began dating Kurk in January 2023 while he was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. In September 2024, Smith-Schuster proposed at the beach in Nantucket, Massachusetts on a surprise trip.