Haley Cavinder Reveals 'Marriage Hot Take' Following Cowboys' Jake Ferguson Wedding

Haley Cavinder and Claire Kittle might both be married to NFL stars, but when it comes to their marriages, they were on opposite ends of the spectrum when it came down to this hot take.

Cavinder, who married Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson in April, appeared on "The Kittle Things" podcast with Claire and George Kittle on Sept. 29, where a fan asked what relationship advice they would give the newlyweds.

George shared that his wife's No. 1 one rule is to "not go to bed angry." Claire agreed with her husband, adding that she always kisses him even if he has "pissed her off" earlier in the day.

Cavinder, however, did not agree with the advice, expressing: "I think you should go to bed angry.”

She explained her reasoning behind that if there is an argument or disagreement, it's better for her to sleep on it and that she feels better in the morning, when her emotions are "calm and cool." Cavinder noted that the conversation can wait until the morning.

Claire, on the other hand, prefers to get to the bottom of things right then and there.

"I’d just rather get it over with and talk about it. It’s fresh in my brain; I know verbatim what you said. Let’s chat about it," she responded. "I’d just rather get it over with and talk about it. It’s fresh in my brain; I know verbatim what you said. Let’s chat about it."

She added that she doesn't want to rearrange her morning schedule to talk about the situation later.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson's Wedding

Cavinder and Ferguson got married in the NFL offseason at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami.

The Cowboys tight end had a couple of his teammates in the wedding party, including Dak Prescott and Brevyn Spann-Ford. His former teammate Will Grier officiated the wedding.

Haley's twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, served as the maid of honor and Ferguson's older brother, Joe Ferguson, was the best man.

Haley Cavinder Supports Jake Ferguson at Cowboys Games

Cavinder attended her first Cowboys game as a married woman with a nod to her wedding in her game-day outfit.

The former University of Miami basketball star wore a white baby tee with his No. 87 jersey number on the back, and on the front it read "I love Cowboys."

The detailing on her loose-fit denim jeans had lace on the back and "Mrs. Fergy" in script on the back pockets.