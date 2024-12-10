Haley Cavinder rocks sweet custom Cowboys Jake Ferguson fit, shares sideline kiss
Haley Cavinder had a few nights off from playing for the Miami Hurricanes and used the time to dress up in a sweet fit to watch boyfriend Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys play on Monday Night Football.
Ferguson had been out since Week 11 with a concussion and made it back for the Week 14 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. He also had his No. 1 fan Cavinder there to welcome him back.
Haley, who is twins with Hanna Cavinder, has been seen at previous games crushing fits like her Cowboys Cheerleader look, and a custom two-piece crop top to cheer her man on in.
For Monday’s game, the 23 year old slayed a low-cut top, some boots, a flashy purse, and a sick custom Ferguson jacket.
The two lovebirds shared a tender moment on the sideline as well with a pregame kiss.
The relationship with Ferguson seems like it’s true love — as this kiss and his tattoo would suggest. The couple have been linked since 2023 when they met through social media. Meanwhile, her sister is dating Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Carson Beck.
Haley will return back to Miami to play ball with her sister where she is averaging 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game so far for the 8-1 Hurricanes. She at least got to enjoy a game with her boyfriend even though the Cowboys lost 27-20 in a heartbreaker.
