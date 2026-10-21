Has the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Performer Already Been Revealed?

The Super Bowl halftime show has become an event in its own right, giving fans something to talk about long after the final whistle.

Whether the performer gets a hero's welcome or sparks controversy before ever stepping onstage, the show has a way of taking over the cultural conversation, even more than Taylor Swift news.

It's a rare moment when sports and music collide on one of the biggest stages in entertainment, with millions of people watching for entirely different reasons. For a few minutes, the game takes a back seat, and the spotlight belongs to the performer. Love the choice or hate it, you're probably watching.

Jay-Z Reportedly Wants to Headline the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Himself

Jay-Z is reportedly planning to headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show himself, with the 2027 game set for Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, according to a report from Puck.

Rapper Jay-Z is seen inside the stadium at the World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The rapper has significant influence over the NFL's halftime entertainment through Roc Nation, his company that partnered with the league in 2019. According to multiple sources cited by the outlet, Jay-Z has emerged as a more appealing choice than some of the other acts that were being considered.

Jay-Z hasn't commented on the report. However, he's scheduled to play two shows at SoFi Stadium on Friday and Saturday, giving him a real chance to address the speculation in person.

Beyonce has twice taken the Super Bowl stage, first as the headliner in New Orleans in 2013, then as a guest during Coldplay's halftime set in Santa Clara three years later. The singer, who's married to Jay-Z and shares three children with him, has already obviously left her mark on the event.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, has earned a massive 25 Grammy Awards, but it's been years since he last released a studio album. His most recent, "4:44," arrived in 2017 and went double platinum, keeping his name firmly in the mix even without a new record.

Super Bowl Halftime Shows That Totally Rocked

The Super Bowl halftime show has given music fans lots to remember. A few are forever iconic, like Michael Jackson and Prince delivering a performance for the ages. Some performances stick with you because of the songs, others because of the spectacle, and a few manage to do both without breaking a sweat.

Beyonce and Lady Gaga brought their own brand of star power to the stage, while Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and their hip-hop-heavy lineup made 2022 feel like a long-overdue celebration.

Then Rihanna showed up in 2023 and turned halftime into a conversation all over again. So, these are just a few of the memorable Super Bowl performances over the years, and more are certainly on the way.